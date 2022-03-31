Derry Girls: This is when and where you can see the new series

What is Derry Girls about?

Creator Lisa McGee said: “It’s about five friends growing up in Derry in the mid-90s, and all the scrapes and messes they get into, while around them there’s an armed conflict going on. But they’re still obsessed with their own lives, it’s just against that backdrop. It’s about their love lives – or lack of love lives – and their ambitions, and problems with their families, and teenage stuff, but in a very specific environment.”

Who are the Derry Girls?

Saoirse-Monica Jackson plays Erin Quinn, who lives with her mum, dad, grandad, little sister, cousin Orla and aunt Kathy.

Saoirse-Monica said: “Erin is selfish, self-righteous, self-absorbed. She would do anything for herself, she would throw one of her friends under the bus. She’s really out for herself as selfish teenagers are. She’s ambitious, she wants to be a writer, she wants to move away, but in reality she’s so much more naïve than she pretends to be. She pretends to be really worldly, and she has such romantic ideas of herself. But her friends are always there to remind her that they’re completely untrue.”

Louisa Harland is Erin’s cousin Orla.

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell plays Michelle, she said: “Michelle really thinks she’s maybe just a bit too big for the place she was born in and she’s ready to take on the world one swearword at a time. She’s really feisty, really ballsy, doesn’t really care about authority, just sort of up for anything and up for a laugh.”

Dylan Llewellyn plays James, Michelle’s English cousin who attends the all girl school Our Lady Immaculate College.

Clare is played by Nicola Coughlan, who is also in Netflix’s Bridgerton, where she plays Penelope Fetherington.

Speaking recently at the Bridgerton press conference, Coughlan (who plays Penelope Featherington in the Netflix period drama) also revealed that her Derry Girls role as fan-favourite Clare had to be cut down for season 3 due to conflicting schedules.

When will Derry Girls be back on TV?

Tuesday, April 12.

Where can you see it?

Channel 4 at 9.15pm, starting on Tuesday , April 12 2022.

The season is expected to consist of six episodes and will air over the coming weeks on each Tuesday.

Missed series one and two?

Netflix and All4

Tuesday April 12

So why is it funny?

I think to different people it will be different things.