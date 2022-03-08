Camera crews were spotted in Worthing last Thursday (March 3), as the production for Sam Mendes' latest film came to West Sussex. Click here to see our picture gallery.

Empire of Light will be a romance film, set in and around a ‘beautiful old cinema’ on the south coast of England in the 1980’s.

Colman, an award-winning actress known for her roles in dozens of films and TV shows including; The Lost Daughter; The Favourite and The Crown, filmed an interior scene inside the historic theatre.

Academy Award winner Olivia Colman has filmed a scene inside Worthing's Pavilion Theatre for new Hollywood film Empire of Light. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Nicola Waight, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for regeneration, said: “We’re delighted that the historic Pavilion Theatre on Worthing's seafront was chosen as a location for Sam Mendes’ latest film.

“Worthing has hosted several productions in recent years, which is great exposure for our seaside town and we hope it will encourage many more people to come and visit.”

Also joining the cast list will be Colin Firth, Toby Jones, Micheal Ward, Crystal Clarke, Tanya Moodie. Tom Brooke and Hannah Onslow.

The film will shoot in Margate, England and along the Kent coastline through May but Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre, on the seafront, was taken over by camera crews on Thursday.

The film will be produced by Academy Award nominee Pippa Harris and Mendes under Neal Street Productions.

Sam Mendes said: “I’m really thrilled to be working with so many wonderful collaborators across both cast and crew on such a personal project. It’s a particular thrill to be working for the first time with Olivia Colman, and to be working once again with my long-term collaborator Roger Deakins.”

Searchlight presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum said they are ‘very excited for the road ahead’.