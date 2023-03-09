Worthing is set to appear on Kathy Burke: Growing Up on Channel 4 tonight (Thursday, March 9).

In a two-part documentary over consecutive nights, TV star Kathy Burke explores what getting old means to us, and whether we should fight or accept old age. ‘To help her in this quest of discovery’, she meets some ‘ordinary people with extraordinary lives’ and views on being young today and getting older.

In the second episode, which airs tonight, Kathy, 58, ‘explores the freedoms’ that young people now have, and what growing up is like nowadays.

Worthing is featured on the programme, with Kathy speaking to Atlanta Martin – a 22-year-old delivery driver and social media influencer.

Atlanta quit her job at Gatwick Airport in 2021 to work in the ‘gig economy’ and deliver takeaway food full-time.

Atlanta takes millions of people along with her for the ride by documenting her life as a delivery driver on social media, with tens of thousands of followers on TikTok and YouTube.

The mum-of-one recently made the news after being banned from her local McDonald’s, following her viral video, criticising the wait times at the fastfood restaurant. Click here to read more.

Speaking to SussexWorld about her appearance on Kathy Burke: Growing Up, Atlanta said: “The programme was recorded in August last year. They found me through my YouTube channel. They asked me if I wanted to be on it and I wanted to take the opportunity.

"It’s coming out tonight, at last. It was a two-part series. First part was on last night.

"The episode tonight is about young people and how they are working in today's day and age. I take Kathy out on a delivery in Worthing to show her how the gig economy works. We spoke a bit about my YouTube and TikTok.

“Then she meets [TikTok star] Francis Bourgeois who talks about train-spotting.

"I've been on TV a couple of times but it's the best one I’ve done so far. I'm excited for it to come out tonight.”