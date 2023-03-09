SussexWorld reporter Sam Morton visited Worthing’s brand new tearoom, which is open for business and already proving popular with locals.

Victoria’s has opened in the two units at the front of the Guildbourne Centre. It is owned by Vicky Nicks, whose husband Kevin fitted the shop.

The independent, family business – which was formed and named as ‘Victoria’s Sponge’ in Steyning in 2019 – has brought to Worthing a vintage, ‘beautiful tea room’, with ‘food for all and a service with a smile’.

The tearoom opened last Wednesday (March 1), with eight, friendly members of staff employed in various roles and plenty of food and drink options on offer.

Breakfast options include; toasted teacakes; scrambled egg and tomatoes; bacon brioche; muffins; waffles; mixed berry bowl and avocado and hummus toast among others. There are also plenty of paninis and sandwiches to choose from for lunch, with an array of salads on the menu.

Not to mention the array of delicious cakes available at the counter, delivered fresh from a local farm – with no flour included.

I just had to try the Victoria sponge cake, which was so light and full of flavour. I can safety say it’s the best I’ve ever tasted.

I also tried a luxurious hot chocolate, which was incredible. It was rich and chocolatey – definitely to my liking.

An array of delicious-looking cakes are available at the counter

The tearoom is ‘proud to be serving’ ethically traded artisan crafthouse coffee as part of its hot drink options as well as ‘amazing decaf’ too. The business also recently applied for an alcohol license from Worthing Borough Council.

Victoria said the location ‘is perfect’, adding: “We have food for all, with great service and a nice atmosphere.

"People can come in the morning or come and have an amazing afternoon tea. We have separate vegan options and have gluten and dairy free cakes. They taste amazing and you just wouldn't know it's a ‘free from’.”

Victoria previously said she hopes the business will ‘regenerate the area’. Click here to read more.

"It’s an old fashioned shopping centre but if it’s cold and wet, it’s somewhere you can go and sit inside,” she said. “People really like shops and we don’t have many anymore.

“There are lots of tearooms, cafés and restaurants in Worthing but actually the more business there is, the more we can help each other. Everyone wants small businesses to do well.”

One of the hosts, Jake Scattergood, said the business ‘opened silently’ last week but has been ‘busy from then on’.

He added: “There’s been a nice interaction between staff and customers. Some people have been coming in twice a day.”

Another member of staff, Sarah Spender, said the tearoom has ‘some of the most exquisite china’.

"Everyone seems to say that they are just blown away,” she said. “It’s that touch of something else, which we aspire to achieve.”

Before the business opened, Kevin told me that he and Victoria are ‘keen on promoting great service, so people feel welcomed’.

"That’s going to be our unique selling point in Worthing,” he said.

From my experience, they have already achieved that after just a week. Victoria’s is charming tearoom, with a warm and friendly atmosphere. I will definitely be back to try more of the cakes soon.