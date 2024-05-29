The actor has spent two days filming scenes – in Finches Close, Lancing – for the upcoming TV series The Death of Bunny Munro, which is based on a novel by musician Nick Cave.

Smith – best known for his roles in Doctor Who, The Crown, and the House of the Dragon – was spotted with film crews from Universal in Eastbourne last week.

Simon Holmes, who is visiting family members in Lancing this half-term, got his camera out after spotting the TV star in action today (Wednesday, May 29). He said filming also took place on Tuesday but the rain kept the cameras indoors.

“Today was all the outdoor stuff,” Simon said. “It’s been very busy with the crew doing shots of cars going down the road and angry people shouting as part of the scenes.

“Before I came down, I used Google to see what it was. Being a Nick Cave fan myself, it was quite interesting to see them filming this. I’m looking forward to reading the Nick Cave book, which the story is based on.

"It was interesting to see the whole close look a bit different – it adds a little bit of excitement to the area.

"It’s not something that happens everyday. They are filming up and down the south coast until the middle of August, so he [Matt Smith] will be out and about.”

The Sky Original TV series follows ‘self-professed lothario’ Bunny Munro on an ‘epic and increasingly out-of-control’ road trip with his nine-year-old son, following the suicide of his wife.

The novel, released in 2002, was set in Brighton.

Upon its release in 2025, The Death of Bunny Munro will be available to watch on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

