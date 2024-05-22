Matt Smith spotted on seafront while filming TV show in Sussex

Doctor Who star Matt Smith has been seen in Sussex this week while filming for his new TV show.

Film crews from Universal were first spotted in Fisherman’s Green car park, Eastbourne, on Sunday (May 19).

The crews are confirmed to be filming for the upcoming TV series The Death of Bunny Munro, which is based on a novel by musician Nick Cave.

Lead actor Matt Smith – best known for his roles in Doctor Who, The Crown, and the House of the Dragon – has been spotted out and about in Eastbourne by several eagle-eyed residents.

On Monday, he was photographed rehearsing his lines while walking his dog, Bobby, along the seafront, and even posed for a photo with a fan.

He and the crew have also been seen filming in Shoreham-by-Sea and Brighton in the past week.

The Sky Original TV series follows ‘self-professed lothario’ Bunny Munro on an ‘epic and increasingly out-of-control’ road trip with his nine-year-old son, following the suicide of his wife.

The novel, released in 2002, was set in Brighton.

Upon its release in 2025, The Death of Bunny Munro will be available to watch on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

