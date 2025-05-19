Netflix named best value subscription service in Sussex

New research has found that Netflix is the best value subscription service in Sussex, beating Prime Video, Disney+, and Spotify.

According to the research, conducted by ultrafast broadband provider, Trooli, Sussex residents binge 20.25 hours of shows and films on Netflix every month. With the platform offering plans from as little as £5.99, this brings the average cost per hour of viewing down to just 30p.

This was closely followed by Paramount+ and Disney+, which both also cost users under 50p per hour on average.

Top five best value subscriptions:

Netflix - £0.30 per hour Paramount+ - £0.33 per hour Disney+ - £0.36 per hour Sky channels (excluding Sky Sports) - £0.58 per hour Spotify - £0.58 per hour

With a host of highly-anticipated releases planned for Netflix and Paramount+ this year, including the final instalment of Stranger Things (Netflix) and both A Quiet Place Part 2 and Gladiators II (Paramount+), these platforms look set to continue to offer Brits competitive value for money when it comes to streaming entertainment in 2025.

By contrast, Prime Video performed poorly against rival TV and film subscription services, with the average cost per hour of viewing equating to £0.64.

The two services that were found to offer the worst value for money were both sports streaming services, with Sky Sports costing £1.14 per hour and TNT Sports coming bottom with £1.51 per hour.

Andy Conibere, CEO of Trooli, comments: “We know all too well the importance of excellent broadband in supporting the growing subscriptions households sign up to, but what we wanted to find out was whether they are all worth it. And it seems like some are more worth it than others. With almost all billpayers feeling the impact of the latest round of price increases for everyday services and utilities, getting the most for your money from your subscriptions and services has never been more important.

“To help cut down on costs, we are encouraging Brits to consider whether the services they pay for truly offer them value for money and cut ties with those that don’t. For those who don’t know where to start, we have put together a handy guide on how to ditch your underused subscriptions.”

Find out how to cut ties with your subscriptions.