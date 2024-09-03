The zoo said viewers may spot some ‘familiar faces’ in the fourth episode of the latest series on Sunday, September 22. People can also watch it at www.itv.com/watch/grace/2a7610/2a7610a0001 after the air date.

Drusillas said their meerkats, monkeys and two snakes – Maize and Ravana – may get their moment in the spotlight, along with zookeeper Claudia Farley who worked as an extra during filming in September last year.

Managing director Cassie Poland said: “It was incredibly exciting to be involved in filming, and we were honoured to be asked. Many of our team are fans of Grace and there was a real buzz at the Park when they were here with everyone trying to sneak a peek at what was happening.

“The operation was the biggest we’ve ever had here so it took lots of planning and organisation. Our animal team were heavily involved in the months leading up to the shoot, to advise during pre-production on what was possible with the animals involved, and present during the shoot to oversee and supervise – and even star in some of the scenes. Although hundreds of crew members, huge lorries, and endless equipment arrived and sets were built in several areas, the crew were so seamless, they left within a couple of hours of wrapping without a trace, it was like they were never there.”

Drusillas has shared some behind-the-scenes photos with the Sussex Express that show the crew filming in 2023. Drusillas said they were approached last year by the production team who needed a ‘wildlife park’ location. The zoo said ;hundreds of crew members’ arrived in lorries for a two-day shoot, which involved a ‘total rebrand’ of Drusillas. The zoo said the team’s art department created new signs for animal habitats and the wardrobe team created new uniforms.

A Drusillas spokesperson said: “Every tiny detail was meticulously considered to create that TV magic, ensuring everything was ready for the actors to arrive on set to sprinkle some stardust throughout the zoo.”

The Grace TV series is based on Peter James’s hugely popular crime novels. John Simm stars as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace with Richie Campbell as Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson. Sussex World reported last year that series four was filmed in 2023, and series five would start filming in and around Brighton in April 2024.

Peter James said in a recent interview with Phil Hewitt that 2024 will be a huge year for Grace. Read the interview here. The writer has also expressed his delight at John Simm’s portrayal of his character, saying: “He was like the Roy Grace I had imagined when I first created him.” People can read that full interview here. DSI Roy Grace is also back on stage in the world premiere and major UK tour of Picture You Dead in early 2025.

Located off the A27 in Alfriston, Drusillas Park is open daily from 10am. Call 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk.

1 . Grace at Drusillas ITV’s Grace filming at Drusillas in September 2023 Photo: Drusillas

2 . Grace at Drusillas ITV’s Grace filming at Drusillas in September 2023 Photo: Drusillas

3 . Grace at Drusillas ITV’s Grace filming at Drusillas in September 2023 Photo: Drusillas