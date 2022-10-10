**SPOILERS FOR EPISODE FOUR OF BBC THREE’S RU PAUL’S DRAG RACE**

The mini challenge saw the first annual Naff-tas awards, each queen had to put together a red carpet drag look in 15 minutes. The Naff-tas saw the results of who the queens had voted for in a range of categories.

Beast in show was awarded to Black Peppa, Copper Topp won best background acress in a non-speaking role. Danny Beard was awarded best scene stealing, attention grabbing camera hog. The last two saw Baby winning best actress resting on pretty and Sminty Drop was best hot mess.

Picture: BBC/World of Wonder

For the maxi challenge they had to create a high fashion look for a night down the bingo, the twist, they had to work in pairs with two complimentary looks.

Brighton’s Pixie Polite was paired with Danny beard and given a box full of purple fabric, while Horsham’s Dakota and Baby had a box of black fabric to create their look.

In a moment in the make up chair Pixie revealed to Danny, in a touch moment about relationships, that they had broke up with season two contestant Tia Kofi earlier this year and how it impacts them and how much they miss them.

On the runway the judges alongside Ru Paul was Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and supermodel Leomie Anderson

Horsham's Dakota. Picture: BBC/World of Wonder

Pixie and Danny were twinning in matching body con purple dresses, gold accessories and 60s inspired hair.

Baby and Dakota were not matching but perfecting coordinated. Guest judge Leomie said the look was ‘Versace couture, supermodel serve.’

For the feedback Danny and Pxie were the first to be saved and Dakota and Baby were the winners of the the challenge or Ru Peter Badges.

