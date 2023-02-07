Succession is one the most critically-acclaimed shows on TV of the past few years.

After the likes of The West Wing, The Wire, Breaking Bad, and The Sopranos, Succession has, ironically, become the successor as the greatest TV show of it’s time.

Succession is a satirical black-comedy telling the story of the Roy family who is known for controlling the biggest media and entertainment company in the world – Waystar-Royco. However, their world changes when their father steps down from the company. What follows, in three seasons so far anyway, is betrayal, mistrust and a lot scheming.

When is season 4 of Succession coming out and how can you watch it in the UK?

HBO has officially confirmed that Succession season four will return on March 26, 2023 in the US. It will air on Sky Atlantic and Now TV in the UK on Monday March 27. This is within 24 hours of the US airing, following the same schedule as the likes of Games of Thrones and their latest blockbuster series The Last of Us. Season 4 will consist of 10 episodes.

If I missed the first three seasons of Succession, how can I catch up?

All three seasons are available on catch on Sky as a boxset or on Now TV. And if you haven’t watched it all yet, you should. It will take you 1 day and 5 hours to watch, so clear that schedule and get on it (and don’t read the next bit!).

What happened at the end of season 3 of Succession? SPOILER ALERT

Kendall (Jeremy String), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) in season 4 of Succession. Photograph by Claudette Barius/HBO

This is obviously a massive spoiler, so do not read any further if you have not caught up yet.

In the brilliant season 3 finale, Shiv (Sarah Snook) teamed up with siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) to stop their father, Logan (Brian Cox), from selling the company, thereby squashing any chance for one of them to take over the reins – which is what they have all been doing foir 3 seasons!

Unfortunately, that plan failed because Shiv's husband, Tom (the outstanding Matthew Macfadyen), whom she has spent three seasons mistreating and disregarding, tipped Logan off (as a viewer, realising what had happened was some moment), which gave the domineering patriarch time to contact his ex-wife and Shiv's mom, Caroline (the always exceptional Dame Harriet Walter) and remove any leverage his wannabe successors (and children) had. At this point, nobody's aware that Shiv knows about Tom's scheming role in this catastrophic situation.

What can we expect from season 4 of Succession?

Hopefully more of the same and if the trailer is anything to go by, that’s exactly what we will get. It will be great to see Shiv, Kendall and Roman teaming up and trying to get an apology from Logan and also Tom working closely with Logan (it’s never comfortable watching those two characters together). Good news for Alexander Skarsgård fans, there will be more from his character - tech mogul Lukas Mattson – in season 4. He was introduce din season 3 as the head of GoJo, who is looking for a merger with Waystar-Royco. It also looks like there are wedding bells for Connor Roy (the underrated Alan Ruck) and Willa Ferreyra (Justine Lupe). I simply cannot wait.

What makes Succession so good?

The acting is impeccable with everyone outstanding and in career-defining form, but it’s the writing that makes the show what it is. The series was created by British Jesse Armstrong, the genius behind The Peep Show (one of my favourite comedies of all time) and he and his team of writers deliver something special with Succession. Every character, every plot twist, every throwaway line, is created with such precision and intent it makes for compulsive viewing. The relationships between characters also makes it compelling. There’s always something between Roman and Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) and Greg (Nicholas Braun) and Tom (Macfayden) are arguably the best TV comedy duo of the last 20 years. I could watch a whole episode with them locked in a room (see Safe Room, episode 4, season 2 for a taster of what this would be like ‘A person can definitely fit through that window. A small person! An attack child!’).

What awards has Succession won?

Far too many to mention – 101 to be precise. The last season won 4 PrimeTime Emmys including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Macfayden, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series. The previous two seasons saw 9 wins including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Strong. At the BAFTAs, it has won best International Series and Supporting Actor for Macfayden. It has also won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

