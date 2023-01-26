The Apprentice in Brighton: 12 pictures of the latest episode filmed in Sussex
The latest episode of The Apprentice was filmed in Brighton – and the candidates struggled in finding items to buy at the best the price. THERE ARE SPOILERS IN THIS ARTICLE.
Lord Sugar sent this year’s contestants on a task which saw them visit shops in The Lanes and elsewhere in the city sourcing nine items associated with Brighton and Hove – including a Sahara Desert Rose, a body cast, freshly grown asparagus, a nautical barometer and a trug - and buying them for the best possible price.
Team Affinity bought six correct items at £275.89p, but spent £25 on one incorrect item, the barometer, giving them a total spend of £302.8p. But the were imposed fines of £150 for one incorrect and two missing items, leaving them with a total spend of £452.89p.
Team Apex bought six items, five of which were correct, with a spend of £311.50p. As they didn’t buy three of the items and had one incorrect, they were imposed a fine of £200, giving them a total of £511.50p. The winning team got to see an exclusive performance of the Only Fools and Horses Musical.
Project manager Denisha Kaur Bharj was fired for leading the losing team.
