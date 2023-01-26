The Apprentice in Brighton: 12 pictures of the latest episode filmed in Sussex

The latest episode of The Apprentice was filmed in Brighton – and the candidates struggled in finding items to buy at the best the price. THERE ARE SPOILERS IN THIS ARTICLE.

Lord Sugar sent this year’s contestants on a task which saw them visit shops in The Lanes and elsewhere in the city sourcing nine items associated with Brighton and Hove – including a Sahara Desert Rose, a body cast, freshly grown asparagus, a nautical barometer and a trug - and buying them for the best possible price.

SPOILERS:

Team Affinity bought six correct items at £275.89p, but spent £25 on one incorrect item, the barometer, giving them a total spend of £302.8p. But the were imposed fines of £150 for one incorrect and two missing items, leaving them with a total spend of £452.89p.

Team Apex bought six items, five of which were correct, with a spend of £311.50p. As they didn’t buy three of the items and had one incorrect, they were imposed a fine of £200, giving them a total of £511.50p. The winning team got to see an exclusive performance of the Only Fools and Horses Musical.

Project manager Denisha Kaur Bharj was fired for leading the losing team.

Here are a selection of pictures from the episode.

The candidates walk down Brighton Pier at the end of the task

Karren clock watches the team in Brighton

Avi negotiates for fresh asparagus with the seller at the farm shop

Simba listening to his colleagues in the morning brainstorm in Brighton