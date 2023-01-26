The Apprentice: Lord Alan Sugar send candidates to Brighton in this week's episode

Brighton’s independent businesses are set to feature in this week’s episode of The Apprentice.

The popular BBC1 programme is currently showing its 17th season, in which eighteen candidates are battling it out to be Lord Alan Sugar’s next business partner.

Last week, shortly after firing Gregory Ebbs, the 75-year-old business tycoon shocked the remaining contestants by turning up at their house and informing them they would be off to the south coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He announced: “For your next task I’m sending you to Brighton and Hove. It’s one of the fastest growing cities in the UK and a thriving hub for independent businesses. I want you to source nine items associated with Brighton and Hove. You need to locate the items and buy them for the best possible price.”

Vintage shop Snoopers Paradise is amongst a number of independent businesses who were visited by the candidates in May 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The task set in the coming episode sees the candidates searching for specific and obscure items relevant to Brighton and Hove.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vintage shop Snoopers Paradise is amongst a number of independent businesses who were visited by the candidates in May 2022.

At least one team visited Snoopers Paradise and a member of staff was filmed in the making of the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the preview clip, the candidates can also be seen standing on Sydney Street and running past the Ivy Asia restaurant on Ship Street.