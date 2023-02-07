The Apprentice: You're Fired should be essential viewing for all fans of The Apprentice, but I know so many fans who do not watch this companion discussion programme.

Comedian, writer and actor Tom Allen has been the host since 2019 and not only does his quit wit make it hilarious, his kind-hearted approach to the candidates is so heart-warming.

What makes it for me is seeing the candidates in a whole new light. They often come across very differently on The Apprentice: You're Fired and in so many cases, so much more likeable. It opens your eyes.

In the case of Brighton Discount Buying, Episode 4 of Series 17 of The Apprentice, there was no doubt about how nice Denisha Kaur Bharj seemed. She was softly spoken and considered, and there was clear delight when she appeared, heavily pregnant and stroking her baby bump.

The Apprentice 2022 runner-up Kathryn Burn and comedians Cally Beaton and Kae Kurd joined Tom to discuss whether Denisha was the right candidate to be fired that week and although all agreed she was, they all had good things to say about her.

Kathryn, ever smiling, said Denisha had really stood out but was too nice for the process. Cally agreed, adding that the process was not the best way for Denisha to shine. Kae meanwhile, pointed out if Lord Sugar puts you in charge and you lose, you've basically signed your own death warrant.

It is only half an hour and so funny. In Brighton Discount Buying, the candidates had to buy nine specific items at the best prices, including the 1974 Eurovision winning song on 45.

Tom Allen waltzed on to You're Fired in a shiny blue Abba-style outfit, complete with wig, to the backing track of Waterloo, that winning song when the show was, of course, hosted in Brighton.

It was not long before he threw off the wig to return to his famously bald look - and it all tied in so nicely with Denisha's business plan. As the founder of Empress of Lashes, she planned to use Lord Sugar's investment to fund the launch of a special lash shampoo.

