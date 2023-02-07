There were fun and games when The Apprentice came to Sussex for Episode 4 of Series 17, Brighton Discount Buying.

For those of us of a certain age, the biggest shock was the candidates admitting they had no idea how to read a map!

Tasked with sourcing nine specific items in Brighton and Hove, the two teams were presented with paper maps to plan their route but many candidates said reading maps was 'a bit before their time'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surely even with a SatNav telling you where to go you still need some idea of how to read a map, whether on paper or in a digital format? I must be getting old!

The Apprentice is back on BBC One and iPlayer and this year 18 ambitious candidates will battle it out for a £250,000 investment with billionaire boss, Lord Alan Sugar

I certainly felt it when they were discussing the need to find the 1974 Eurovision winning song on 45 – and had no idea that a 45 was basically a single on a record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As always with this buying task, it was amusing and frustrating watching the candidates trying to work out what some of the items were. I mean, who here knows what Palourde is anyway?

And would you go to a florist to buy a dozen Sahara Desert Rose? Certainly be a reasonable starting point but when one after another said they'd never heard it, it did not stop the candidates ploughing on.

We all heard Sohail Chowdhary being told early on that it was a fossil, indeed repeating that it was a fossil. But oh no, 'I know better' Reece Donnelly couldn't snatch the phone away fast enough to continue his targeting of florists. In the boadroom, he claimed they'd been told it was 'a thistle'. Oh come on, we all heard it!

For some things on the list, like the puppet from a Punch and Judy show, were were given only the briefest glimpse, which was frustrating as I was interested in that one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what was exciting was the visit to The Sussex Peasant, where some of my favourite Worthing brands were on sale - Maple & Olive Oil Nut Granola from Bodhi's Kitchen and jams from Perfectly Preserved. The episode set out to showcase independent businesses so this was great to see.

The team that spent the least amount to secure the correct items won and for poor old Denisha Kaur Bharj, her cards were marked, having been put in charge by Lord Sugar himself. She brought Reece and Mark Moseley back into the boardroom and, for me, both could have gone but she was the team leader so it was only Denisha who was fired.