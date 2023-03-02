After a slow third episode of The Gold, I was expecting episode four to pick up the pace quite a bit.

Jack Lowden, Charlotte Spencer and Hugh Bonneville star in The Gold on BBC One. Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

It doesn’t exactly do this – in fact, it involves a lot of sitting down – but episode four is surprisingly engaging. There’s nothing that could be called ‘high-octane action’ in this one, but instead we’re presented with a series of riveting conversations. Seriously.

The acting on display is excellent throughout as the various characters examine each other, lie, deflect, threaten, think and argue as Kenneth Noye (Jack Lowden) is put on trial.

The mind games are fascinating to watch, especially the quietly menacing Gordon Parry (played by Sean Harris) delivering veiled threats to Edwyn Cooper. One softly spoken line of Gordon’s is particularly chilling to hear: “There’s a big difference between hiding and running away. Do not run away Mr Cooper.”

Interestingly, the show starts on a rather comedic note with John Palmer (Tom Cullen) on holiday in Tenerife with his family, lounging in a lilo and singing karaoke at a tacky resort event, complete with spinning camerawork.

But that sense of fun is soon shattered by the news that his home has been raided. The scene where a man reading a paper is eyeing him up across the room is effectively creepy. The show is also brought back to reality in a grim moment where detective chief superintendent Brian Boyce (Hugh Bonneville) addresses his team. This follows the death of detective constable John Fordham during the raid of Noye’s house.

“Vengeance is easy, justice is hard,” he intones, showing that his character will not be ruled by base emotions in his mission to put those responsible behind bars. It’s a sombre moment of refection on the real life tragedy behind this dramatic recreation.

Jack Lowden really shines in this episode, presenting a cocky Noye who does not buckle under questioning. Every smug expression on his face implies that he knows what is provable and what is not and that those prosecuting really have their work cut out for them. His playing to the jury, and even getting a few laughs, shows that the art of charm counts for a lot, even when people a court setting should just be focussing on the facts.

Edwyn Cooper, played by Dominic Cooper, is a real highlight and is far more sympathetic now. He’s at the point of no return, mixed up with people who scare him while trying to escape this reality by enjoying the honeymoon phase with his new girlfriend.

For all the characters who participated in the gold laundering, there’s a sense that their big score only bought them limited time living the high life. This is expertly conveyed by the acting, but also through the filmmaking, with the show cutting back and forth between either romantic scenes of lovers enjoying themselves (or the sun-drenched holiday spots) and the washed-out world of British courts and prison cells.

Overall, episode four is very strong and I’m fully onboard with the series again.

