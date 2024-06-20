Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TV broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan is among the early favourites to appear in a celebrity spin-off of hit show The Traitors.

More than nine million people tuned in to watch the final episode of The Traitors season 2 and as the show continues to grow in popularity, rumours of a celebrity edition have got fans excited.

According to Radio Times, there has been an agreement between production company Studio Lambert and the BBC for a celebrity series – with plans that it would film next year and go out later in 2025. Claudia Winkleman would remain as host, the article states.

OLBG.com has released the latest odds and predictions on who could appear in the show.

TV broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan is among the early favourites to appear in a celebrity spin-off of hit show The Traitors. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Piers Morgan, who lives in Newick – near Uckfield – is among the early contenders.

Jake Ashton, entertainment betting expert at OLBG.com, said: “Friends star Courteney Cox leads the way in the market to appear as a contestant on the Celebrity version of The Traitors, with reports from back in February saying Traitors bosses have the actress as their first choice!”

Courteney Cox has an implied probability of 33.3 per cent, after reports revealed back in February that the actress has been lined up by the BBC as the first contestant.

Also on the list is Gary Lineker; Rylan Clark; Alison Hammond; Stephen Fry; Zoe Ball; Matty Healy; Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney. Piers Morgan is at the bottom of the list with odds of 12/1 (7.7 per cent probability).

An OLBG spokesperson said: “Claudia Winkleman is once again expected to return as the presenter despite fans of the show calling for her to be a contestant in this celebrity edition.

“Applications for the civilian version went through the roof following the show’s huge success with 40,000 in Season 2 soaring to more than 300,000 for Season 3.