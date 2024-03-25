Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ceramicist Adam Johnson and graphic designer Dan Mackey from Make It 11 have 'the wedding of the year' on Big Gay Wedding with Tom Allen and woven into the one-off film is the extraordinary story of the fight for equal marriage, with Tom Allen meeting the inspiring LGBTQ+ trailblazers who helped made this day possible.

Among the guests at the wedding are representatives from Worthing-based charity Superstar Arts and to celebrate the occasion, a brand new t-shirt design has been launched in collaboration with Adam and Dan to help raise vital funds.

Last year marked the 10th anniversary of same sex marriage being legalised in England and Wales and March 2024 is exactly a decade since the first wedding took place.

Big Gay Wedding with Tom Allen. Picture: BBC/Minnow Films/Adam Hobbs

Tom Allen said: "The fact that same sex couples couldn't get married here just ten years ago means we should never be complacent about the progress we've made and so it's only right to celebrate it thoroughly. I'm looking forward to making this joyous celebration of love and gay marriage, or garriage as I like to call it."

Tom will reflect on his own experiences of growing up gay as he considers how far gay rights have advanced, and he will introduce Adam and Dan to some of his talented celebrity friends, who come along to help with everything from the entertainment to the outfits, to make the wedding as spectacular as possible.

The film was commissioned by Daisy Scalchi, BBC head of religion and ethics, and will be shown on BBC One on Wednesday at 9pm.

Ceramicist Adam Johnson and graphic designer Dan Mackey from Make It 11 have 'the wedding of the year' on Big Gay Wedding with Tom Allen. Picture: Sidey Clark Photography

Daisy said: “I am so excited about this film. To be celebrating this momentous anniversary with a couple at such an important time in their lives is a privilege. Tom is the perfect person to guide them towards their dream day, while reflecting on how we've got to now and what that means to so many."

Adam and Dan were 22 and 25 when they first met in 2009 through mutual friend James. To complete the family, they added their pug, Egg, in 2016.

Adam was a contestant on The Great Pottery Throwdown and most days, the couple can be found together doing pottery or craft in their little home studio in Brighton.

Adam said: "In our lifetimes, we have seen a lot of important changes and the legalisation of gay marriage was a big one. This documentary celebrates an important moment for the LGBTQIA+ community and gave Dan and I the opportunity to share our love for each other in a loud and proud way.

Ceramicist Adam Johnson and graphic designer Dan Mackey with Sophie Ellis-Bextor on Big Gay Wedding with Tom Allen. Picture: Sidey Clark Photography