Worthing charity to launch exclusive new t-shirts linked with BBC One film Big Gay Wedding with Tom Allen

The Superstar Arts collaboration with ceramicist Adam Johnson and graphic designer Dan Mackey will help raise vital funds for the charity, which provides meaningful creative projects for young people and adults with learning disabilities from across West Sussex.

Co-founder Jo Sullivan and two of the Superstar artists were among guests at the wedding, organised with comedian Tom Allen to celebrate 10 years of same sex marriage.

Last year marked the 10th anniversary of same sex marriage being legalised in England and Wales and March 2024 is exactly a decade since the first wedding took place.

Woven into the one-off film is the extraordinary story of the fight for equal marriage, with Tom Allen meeting the inspiring LGBTQ+ trailblazers who helped made this day possible.

Jo, who is Dan's aunt, said: "They are both really supportive of Superstar Arts and Adam was a trustee. I took Katie and Poppy to the wedding, which was filmed by the BBC and I'm hoping the girls will feature!

"We have also done a new t-shirt design in collaboration with Daniel and Adam as part of the wedding celebration, with the words 'Love is Love and 'I am what I am'."

Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day on Instagram on Thursday, Adam gave a shout-out to Superstar Arts.

He wrote: "We always love going in to their space in Worthing to work on new projects together and they have always championed us with supportive visits back.

"Poppy & Katie were there with Superstar founder Jo at our wedding and danced up a storm! They made us an amazing portrait book gift (and Tom Allen has one too!).

"Because we all felt the love on the wedding day, we have worked on a new project with them coming soon that celebrates our differences and focuses on Love rather than discrimination learning disabled & LGBT+ people both get."

The film was commissioned by Daisy Scalchi, BBC head of religion and ethics, and will be shown on BBC One on Wednesday at 9pm.

Daisy said: “I am so excited about this film. To be celebrating this momentous anniversary with a couple at such an important time in their lives is a privilege. Tom is the perfect person to guide them towards their dream day, while reflecting on how we've got to now and what that means to so many."

