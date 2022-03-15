What is Bridgerton and what is it based on

But where did the show come from and what is it about?

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of novels.

Each of the books follows a different member of the Bridgerton family.

The first book - The Duke and I formed the basis of the first season and focused on Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, who pretend to be courting to stop people meddling in their love life.

The second series is based on the second book The Viscount Who Loved Me, and looks at the eldest Bridgerton Anthony as he decides to look for a wife.

The other books are An Offer From a Gentleman - Benedict’s story, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Penelope and Colin’s story, To Sir Phillip With Love - Eloise’s story, When He Was Wicked - Francesca’s Story, It’s In His Kiss - Hyacinth’s story and lastly On The Way To The Wedding - Gregory’s story.

Bridgerton has been renewed for seasons three and four so it is likely we will see Benedict’s story and Penelope and Colin’s story play out on our screens.

The show is set in the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground. At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure and love.

The second season follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.

When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

Bridgerton. Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 201 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022 SUS-220315-115559003

The series stars Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philippa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Rupert Young (Jack), and Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown). The series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels.