Worthing is the latest West Sussex town to be part of the production of a new historical drama called Wicked Little Letters, starring Timothy Spall and Olivia Colman. Here’s everything we know so far about the film.

A section of Worthing promenade will be under limited access until Saturday (October 8), according to Adur & Worthing Councils. Vehicles and crew will be occupying various points along the stretch of coastline from CrabShack at the bottom of Warwick Road to the Lido, ‘although limited access for pedestrians will remain available’, the councils said.

Members of the public have reported feeling unsafe as they attempt to access Worthing seafront today (Thursday, October 6), due to the lack of signage warning people the pathway is blocked by cables.

Members of the public have reported feeling unsafe as they attempt to access Worthing seafront. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said: “The safety of the public is our main priority and we're working closely with Sussex Film Office to minimise any disruption to our residents and visitors while also ensuring pedestrians are escorted safely through the set. The nearby pedestrian crossing is also still fully accessible and we urge members of the public to use this rather than walking in the roads.”

Freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell arrived at the seafront at about 7.45am. He said the promenade was closed to the public and traffic control was in place for the public to use the road.

He reported on Twitter that people, including pensioners, were ‘being made to walk in the road’ to avoid the film set, with no signage or warning signs.

West Sussex Highways confirmed it had granted the use of ‘stop/go’ boards in Marine Parade to control traffic flows during the filming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Sussex Highways confirmed it had granted the use of ‘stop/go’ boards in Marine Parade to control traffic flows during the filming. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Mr Mitchell said this had improved the situation later in the morning but it came ‘two hours too late’. He added: “At least the locals will be safer now.”

Click here to see some more pictures of the filming.