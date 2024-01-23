Wicked Little Letters: Sussex to take centre stage in new film starring Olivia Coleman, Timothy Spall and Jessie Buckley
Wicked Little Letters has been described as a ‘riotous new comedy’, starring Olivia Colman, Timothy Spall and Jessie Buckley.
Worthing Theatres and Museum said tickets are now on sale for the film, which is based on a 'stranger than fiction' true story.
A spokesperson added: “Eagle-eyed film fans may have spotted Olivia Colman around town last year when they were filming – it was shot around Littlehampton and Arundel as well as scenes in Worthing!
“When Littlehampton residents begin to receive letters full of hilarious profanities, local Irish migrant Rose is suspected of sending them. But an investigation by the towns women leads them to think that there may be something else going on.”
Directed by Thea Sharrock, the film will be released on Friday, February 23.
The film has been given a five star rating by Screen Daily, described as ‘ undeniably an absolute blast’.
Giving the film four stars, Vanity Fair said: “Buckley and Colman are delightful to watch.”