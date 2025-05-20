Free lecture to explore the human connection with nature to be held in Goodwood
Professor Duncan Reavey is giving his inaugural lecture following his promotion to Professor of Environmental Education on May 22, entitled ‘A Love letter to nature’.
He will draw on his experience of educating Chichester students during visits to Seeley Copse, Goodwood, over the past 15 years, as well as his time spent in diverse landscapes including Sudan, USA, South Africa and Lanzarote.
Duncan says: “As teachers and educators, one of our key roles is to help people connect with nature and with each other. When we get it right, the impacts can go far beyond our expectations. I’m planning to explore how we could do it better, and look at some consequences it can have.
“Our connections with nature change the kind of people we are. Typically those who embrace nature take more responsibility for their environment and speak out for it. In the same way, our connections with different kinds of people help us understand ourselves and our community and make us more willing to speak out when things are wrong.”
Duncan is an ecologist and received the Thomas Henry Huxley Medal for his research in ecology. He leads in environment, environmental education and wilderness on the Outdoor and Adventure Education degree and established the University of Chichester’s forest school, which delivers engaging outdoor learning to university students from a range of departments.
The lecture takes place outdoors at Goodwood, and you can book your free place at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-love-letter-to-nature-tickets-891512005407.