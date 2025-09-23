Free music programme EMERGE returns for young Sussex artists

Young people making music in Sussex have the chance to level up their sound as AudioActive’s free artist development programme EMERGE opens for applications.

Aimed at 18–25 year olds, EMERGE is all about giving emerging musicians the tools, support and opportunities to push their careers forward. From studio time and mentoring to industry masterclasses and showcase gigs, the programme offers a real step up for artists who are serious about their music.

This year comes with something new too: a creative residency with the London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO). Participants will get the chance to collaborate with professional classical musicians in the studio and on stage, a one-off opportunity to experiment and create something fresh.

Hatter, who leads EMERGE at AudioActive, said:

REA at The Great Escape Festival 2025, EMERGE alumni

“Every year, we see incredible talent come through EMERGE and go on to achieve amazing things. The programme gives them space to grow as artists, try new ideas, and build the confidence to take those next steps in their careers. This year’s collaboration with the London Philharmonic Orchestra is going to open up even more exciting possibilities - we can’t wait to see what comes out of it.”

Applications are open until 30th September 2025. Shortlisted applicants will be invited for an informal interview and audition – a no pressure chance to talk about music and play a little.

EMERGE is completely free to join. Past AudioActive programmes have supported artists including ArrDee, Jordan Stephens of Rizzle Kicks, and Rag'n'Bone Man - showing just what can happen with the right backing at the right time.

👉 Apply now here: https://audioactive.org.uk/emerge