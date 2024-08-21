Globetrotters Mini Golf to host tournament in support of Crawley Open House
Globetrotters Mini Golf at Tilgate Park invites the community to join an exciting tournament on Sunday, August 25, from 10am to 6pm.
The event promises a fun-filled day with prizes, all while supporting Crawley Open House, as 50% of ticket sales will be donated to the charity.
Prizes to be Won:
- Best individual score: Afternoon tea for two at Ashdown Park Hotel
- Best team (avg score): £100 voucher from Smith & Western
- Best junior (under 16): £20 Go Ape voucher
Families and friends can book online or walk in on the day for a chance to win, with scores displayed on a 6ft leaderboard.
Event Details:
- Date: Sunday, August 25
- Time: 10am - 6pm
- Location: Walled Garden, Tilgate Park, Crawley
- Entry Fee: Tickets starting at £5
For more information and bookings, visit: Globetrotters Mini Golf.
