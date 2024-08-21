Globetrotters Mini Golf to host tournament in support of Crawley Open House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Globetrotters Mini Golf at Tilgate Park invites the community to join an exciting tournament on Sunday, August 25, from 10am to 6pm.

The event promises a fun-filled day with prizes, all while supporting Crawley Open House, as 50% of ticket sales will be donated to the charity.

Prizes to be Won:

Best individual score: Afternoon tea for two at Ashdown Park Hotel

Best team (avg score): £100 voucher from Smith & Western

Best junior (under 16): £20 Go Ape voucher

Families and friends can book online or walk in on the day for a chance to win, with scores displayed on a 6ft leaderboard.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, August 25

Sunday, August 25 Time: 10am - 6pm

10am - 6pm Location: Walled Garden, Tilgate Park, Crawley

Walled Garden, Tilgate Park, Crawley Entry Fee: Tickets starting at £5

For more information and bookings, visit: Globetrotters Mini Golf.