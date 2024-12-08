Hailsham Choral delivers a concert of near perfection

On a horribly blustery evening, courtesy of Storm Darragh, you might have expected that the audience for Bach's Christmas Oratorio would be limited.

But contrary to expectations, All Saints church was full to the brim, to witness the latest offering from the Hailsham Choral society. And what an evening it proved to be!

It is said that a school is only ever as good as its headmaster, and I would elaborate that the same applies to a Choir and its Leader.

Jozik Kotz handles his choral members with an ability to bring the very best from them and a close relationship which is evident from the trust they have in his leadership.

Bach's Christmas Oratorio

Will Hancox, rehearsal and concert accompanist, deserves a mention here as well. This performance of the great Christmas Oratorio was near perfect - pitch was secure throughout and the German pronunciation good.

Of the soloists, Jennifer Witton, soprano, engaged us with her beautiful lyric voice and I especially liked her duet with the bass, Andrew Rupp"Herr, dein mittleid, dein Erbamen": Eastbourne's own, Rebecca Hughes, mezzo soprano, acquitted herself as we expect, with her rich vocal rendering of her arias, and Ben Hancox-Lachman, tenor, has a fine voice, maturing year by year.

Andrew Rupp's rich, velvet bass thrilled us all and I admired greatly his ability to soften the tone to match the lyricism of the soprano in their duet, without losing line or flow.

Throughout, the musicians added their expert accompanying and the use of baroque instruments greatly enhanced the vocal chorales and arias, in particular when the solo flute, played by Neil McClaren, and double bass, Peter McCarthy, accompanied the tenor aria, "Frohe Hirten"

The orchestra delighted us after the interval with the rendering of Corelli's Christmas Concerto consisting of five short movements, finishing with the beautiful Pastorale. Just lovely, perfect playing, led by Alison Bury.I was transfixed the whole evening.

The singing, glorious, heartfelt, beautifully conducted. It was a triumph. Once again, a concert of near perfection and to be congratulated wholeheartedly.

Carol Mounter