Calling all Lego fans!

We are back for another year!

Come along for a great day out, and a chance to grab some bargains. There will be a variety of items on sale, all building brick related. New and used sets, built models, bricks and figures, including Lego and other brands.

Try your luck on the Tombola and Raffle. Take advantage or our free kids brick building table and colouring competition. Have your face painted by Wriggles and Giggles. Have your photo taken with one of our dressed up characters. Enjoy a drink and snack at the onsite coffee shop.

Hastings Brick Fair 2025 Flier

Saturday, August 23

10am to 3pm

The Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings TN34 2SA

Pay on the door: £2 per adult, £1 per child and under 5's free. Family ticket £5 (2 x adults & 2 x kids)

Percentage of door sales are being donated to Charity for Kids (a local Hastings based charity)

Plenty of parking on site (Pay & Display)

Please note: Not all stallholders will be able to accept card payments.

Look forward to seeing you all there!