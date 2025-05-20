Have a roaring time at Dinosaurs in the Park in Crawley

Dinosaurs in the Park roared into Tilgate Park last weekend and is open until June 8, taking visitors to a land of prehistoric times with a trail of 39 life-sized, moving and roaring dinosaurs, a Dino-Fun-Zone, food court and gift shop.

The 39 life-sized, realistic animatronic dinosaurs from the Jurassic, Triassic and Cretaceous periods move their heads, jaws, and claws and hiss, snarl, and growl, to provide an exhilarating and truly immersive experience.

Dinosaurs in the Park is open on Sundays to Thursdays from 10am to 6pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 7pm. Please note the event is closed from 19 to 21 May and 2 to 4 June. There is a quiet session on Thursday 5 June from 3pm where no music or dinosaur noises will be played for those who may be sensitive to noise.

Tickets can be booked at https://www.dinosaursinthepark.co.uk/ with prices starting as low as £7.20 per person. Under three's go free.

Councillors visited Dinosaurs in the Park

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, visited the trail with Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture, and Councillor Bob Noyce, Cabinet member for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change.

Councillor Chris Mullins said: “Dinosaurs in the Park is a fantastic trail which will take kids on a journey back to prehistoric times and is both fun and educational. I would highly recommend a visit!”