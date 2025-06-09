Haywards Heath group celebrates Refugee Week with a free film screening
The film tells the story of an award-winning filmmaker from Gaza, Mohamed Jabaly, who finds himself stuck in Norway, above the Arctic Circle, when the Gaza borders close. The film is a homage to home and family, as well as a testament to what friendship in a foreign land and community can achieve.
Everyone is welcome. You can book here: https://short-link.me/ZN8z
Catherine Dennison, Chair of Amnesty International Haywards Heath, said: “Refugee Week is a powerful reminder of the kind of community we can be, one where people look out for each other, no matter where they are from. In a world where division is often amplified, this week gives us the chance to amplify something else: togetherness, joy, and the shared human spirit that connects us all.”
The Haywards Heath Amnesty International Group covers a broad area, including Burgess Hill, Scaynes Hill, Balcombe, Ansty, Cuckfield and Ardingly. Please see our Facebook page (Amnesty Haywards Heath) for more details, or contact [email protected]
Refugee Week, taking place from 16 - 22 June, is an annual celebration of the contribution refugees make to the UK and the importance of welcoming and supporting people forced to flee their homes. The theme for Refugee Week 2025, Community as a Superpower, recognises the strength and solidarity when people come together across backgrounds, cultures, and experiences to build a more inclusive and welcoming society.