Haywards Heath group celebrates Refugee Week with a free film screening

The Haywards Heath Amnesty group is holding a free screening of ‘Life is Beautiful; a Letter to Gaza’ on Friday 20 June at 7pm at Ansty Village Hall. The event, also with free refreshments, is part of nationwide initiative Refugee Week that aims to celebrate the contribution of refugees to society, while thinking about some of the challenges they face.

The film tells the story of an award-winning filmmaker from Gaza, Mohamed Jabaly, who finds himself stuck in Norway, above the Arctic Circle, when the Gaza borders close. The film is a homage to home and family, as well as a testament to what friendship in a foreign land and community can achieve.

Everyone is welcome. You can book here: https://short-link.me/ZN8z

Catherine Dennison, Chair of Amnesty International Haywards Heath, said: “Refugee Week is a powerful reminder of the kind of community we can be, one where people look out for each other, no matter where they are from. In a world where division is often amplified, this week gives us the chance to amplify something else: togetherness, joy, and the shared human spirit that connects us all.”

Gaza Film Director and refugee Mohamed Jabaly with friends in Norway

The Haywards Heath Amnesty International Group covers a broad area, including Burgess Hill, Scaynes Hill, Balcombe, Ansty, Cuckfield and Ardingly. Please see our Facebook page (Amnesty Haywards Heath) for more details, or contact [email protected]

Refugee Week, taking place from 16 - 22 June, is an annual celebration of the contribution refugees make to the UK and the importance of welcoming and supporting people forced to flee their homes. The theme for Refugee Week 2025, Community as a Superpower, recognises the strength and solidarity when people come together across backgrounds, cultures, and experiences to build a more inclusive and welcoming society.