Haywards Heath Town Council celebrates carers with special pampering event

Haywards Heath Town Council is proud to announce the return of its much-loved Carers Event on Thursday 19th June 2025, from 10:30am to 2:30pm at the Town Hall.

This special event, held during Carers Week, is designed to honour and support the incredible individuals who selflessly care for others. Whether it's a family member, partner, friend or neighbour – carers of all kinds are invited to enjoy a day of free pampering, wellness, and relaxation.

Following the success of the original events held from 2014 to 2018, and its popular relaunch in 2023, the Carers Event has become an annual highlight. This year, the Town Council is making it bigger and better than ever, with beauty treatments, craft activities, and expert advice on health and wellbeing on offer.

Adult carers from Haywards Heath and the surrounding towns and villages are warmly invited to attend. A carer is anyone who provides unpaid care and support to someone who is ill, disabled, elderly, or has mental health needs, SEND, or an addiction.

Pre-booking is essential as places are limited. To secure your spot please call 01444 455694 or visit the Haywards Heath Town Hall at 40 Boltro Road, RH16 1BA.

Carers are welcome to bring the person they care for, but please note that a separate place must be booked for them, and the Town Council is unable to provide care during the event.

A spokesperson for Haywards Heath Town Council has commented: “We are absolutely delighted to be hosting an event to give back to carers. They work tirelessly, and we can't think of a better way to thank carers than to hold a day of pampering and care specifically for them! This week is Carers Week – there's no better time to shout about our event and get more carers involved. Thank you to our sponsor, P & S Gallagher, for helping make this event possible.”