Bespoke Remembrance light

Raising money for the men and women who hold the line to protect us, and who now need our help.

We make and sell unique, bespoke items, some can be personalised to remember a family member who served, survived, or fell.

Do please come along to 56 Gwyneth Grove, Bexhill and enjoy a cupof tea and slice of cake and give back a little to help those ready to give all.