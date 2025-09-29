Hey! Festival - a radically new kind of festival is coming to Newhaven on Oct 18th

Hey! Festival - there are going to be different ones across the country, there's already been one in Doncaster, but particularly where Reform is polling well - is a radically new kind of discursive festival, one that dares to challenge the present political landscape. And it is coming to Newhaven on Oct 18th 2 til 6pm at the Hillcrest Community Centre in Newhaven, BN9 9LH. It's also radical because it is free to attend, no booking. Regular buses and trains to Newhaven, as well as plenty of free parking in the immediate vicinity of the venue. Accessibility is a big part of it.

It’s not Hay, it’s not trying to be a comfortable armchair sort of experience. It’s driven by desires for social justice and dignity, respecting others, and speaking out against misogyny, racism and xenophobia. It seeks to acknowledge the array of crises with which we are living, but also to celebrate the power and inventiveness of literature and art. It aims to be receptive as much as creative, giving festival goers a chance to participate in what happens, especially through the Fate Writing workshops. The Hey! Festival idea has developed out of the Hard Art collective, including recent activist-leaning events such as Together for Palestine, organised by Brian Eno and others.

‘We need to be able to engage with things we love - life, well-being and creativity - as well as talk and think in a constructive way about climate emergency, social justice, the AI revolution and bad stuff that seems to be all around us,' says novelist Nick Royle who is the organiser and lives in Seaford. In fact, most of the performers are from Sussex. Nick would love to be interviewed about it - I have copied him in.

The line up:

Novelist, Nicholas Royle is the main organiser

Welcome (Nicholas Royle)

Poetry reading by Keston Sutherland

Voices from Gaza: discussion of We Are Not Numbers with Ahmed Alnaouq and Umi Sinha

Poetry reading by Sea Sharp

Hope Wolf, one of the performers, in her garden

Novelist Naomi Booth in conversation with Peter Boxall about climate crisis, animals and postnatal depression

Artist A.T. Kabe Wilson talking about his recent painting of Newhaven lighthouse with Hope Wolf

Fate Writing: Workshops with Xanthe Gresham and Rich Hume

Final reading session (various authors as well as festival participants)

Music by Nick Pynn (the musician described by the comedian Stewart Lee as the octopus of sound)

Books will be on sale at the event, as well as a cafe serving drinks and snacks

And their details...

Keston Sutherland is an internationally acclaimed poet based in Brighton. He is the author Poetical Works 1999-2015 and most recently a poem about the proscribing of Palestine Action entitled Jokes.

Ahmed Alnaouq is a Palestinian journalist and human rights activist based in London. He is co-editor of We Are Not Numbers: The Voices of Gaza’s Youth (2025).

Umi Sinha is author of the novel Belonging and works as a mentor to aspiring journalists in Gaza. She is based in Eastbourne.

Sea Sharp is an award-winning British-American poet, performer and playwright based in Newhaven. Their books include Black Cotton and The Swagger of Dorothy Gale & Other Filthy Ways to Strut.

Naomi Booth is the author of three novels, Sealed, Exit-Management and Raw Content, as well as the short story collection, Animals at Night. She is Professor of Creative Writing at the University of Durham and a former PhD student at the University of Sussex.

Peter Boxall is author of The Value of the Novel and other influential critical works. He is based in Brighton.

A.T. Kabe Wilson is artist in residence at Jesus College, Cambridge. His hyperreal painting “Newhaven Lighthouse’ is based on two paintings by Vanessa Bell and photography from the top of the Brighton i360. This work also appears on the front cover of the new Norton edition of Virginia Woolf’s world-famous novel To the Lighthouse.

Hope Wolf is the author of Sussex Modernism (2025) and curator of the Sussex Modernism exhibition at the Towner, Eastbourne. She is based in Eastbourne.

Xanthe Gresham is a writer and international performance storyteller and author of Goddesses and Heroines. She is based in Seaford.

Rich Hume is a poet based in Newhaven.

Nicholas Royle is author of the novels Quilt and An English Guide to Birdwatching, the memoir Mother, and most recently David Bowie, Enid Blyton and the Sun Machine. He is based in Seaford. (If you want more info about me, see also: https://www.pearlmanandlacey.com/nicholas-royl