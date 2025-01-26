Horsham Geological Field Club presents “The Geology and formation of the Alps”

By David Appleyard
Contributor
Published 26th Jan 2025, 07:36 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 09:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The next lecture for the Horsham Geological Field Club will be given by Roger Smith, Engineering Geologist.

Please join us on Wednesday February 12th at the Forest School, Comptons Lane, Horsham, RH13 5NT. 7pm for a 7:30 start.

Visitors Welcome (£2.00). Students Free

Please visit our website for any changes hgfc.org.uk

Related topics:Roger SmithStudents
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice