Iconic Pop Artist Philip Colbert unleashes his 'LOBSTARS' at Helm Gallery, Brighton

'Godson of Andy Warhol', Philip Colbert, the iconic contemporary pop artist is unleashing his 'lobstars' on Brighton.

Helm Gallery, Brighton’s largest space for contemporary art, is proud to present PHILIP COLBERT – PRINTS AND EDITIONS, the first-ever showcase of collectable lobster prints and sculptures from the 21st Century Pop Art star Philip Colbert.

Described as ‘the crown prince of pop art’ by painter David Hockney and ‘the godson of Andy Warhol’ by the late editor-at-large of Vogue, André Leon Talley; Colbert has been hailed by leading figures such as Charles Saatchi and Simon de Pury as the most exciting contemporary pop master since Roy Lichenstein.

Hot on the heels of his latest Saatchi show, featuring monumental retro-futuristic oil paintings and sculptures in steel and marble, the much-in-demand British artist is thrilled to be launching this series of collectible works.

Installation view of "PHILIP COLBERT – PRINTS AND EDITIONS", Helm Gallery, 13.12.24 – 26.01.25

Taking over Helm Gallery’s Exhibition Hall, the space will be filled never-before-seen exclusive prints of some of his most loved works, and visitors will for the first time be able to view and own works such as his iconic 'battle scene' pieces in print form.

Open until 26 January, this exhibition will be a rare opportunity for art aficionados and Colbert fans to acquire not only these prints, but also the last few sculptures from the ‘Lobstar Collectables’ series, in addition to a brand-new sculpture, toys, books and merchandise.