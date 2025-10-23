Kickstart your festive season with new workshops and artisan gifting market at Gallery North
A range of unique artist-led workshops will take place at Gallery North during the first two weeks of December. Learn a new skill and make something truly special to gift or keep yourself in our range of artisan craft workshops.
Get in touch today to book your places on any of the following workshops. Led by experienced artists and workshop tutors. All materials are provided and no previous experience is required. Refreshments included.:
- FESTIVE YARN BASKETRY- 2nd December: 1pm - 4pm. £35 pp
- HAND SEWN STAR DECORATION - 3rd December: 1pm - 4pm, £35 pp
- NEEDLEFELT REINDEER DECORATION - 4th December 2pm - 4pm £20 pp
- CHRISTMAS CALLIGRAPHY - 6th December 10am - 1pm £35 pp
- FESTIVE PAPER GARLAND DECORATION - 6th December 1pm - 4pm £35 pp
- NEEDLEFELT SHEEP BAUBLE DECORATION (also open for children aged 10+ with an adult) -13th December 11am - 12.30pm £20 pp
To book please either drop in to the Gallery, email [email protected] or call Emma on 075077 80588
Gallery North, 70 High Street, Hailsham, BN27 1AX
Free parking available for up to 3 hours directly behind Gallery North, and for longer in the car park near the leisure centre.
Gallery North is a community art gallery in the heart of Hailsham town centre, established for over 20 years.
They exhibit a range of art from Sussex and beyond from both emerging and established artists. Supported by Wealden DC, Hailsham Town Council and the National Lottery Community Fund.