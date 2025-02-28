Lewes Speakers Festival to take place in May

The Lewes Speakers Festival from 9th-11th May which was started by Marc Rattray when he was a teacher at Bedes School in 2011 brings together some of the most interesting speakers in the UK. All the details can be found at www.lewesspeakersfestival.com and the Box Office number is 0333 666 3366.

Amongst others: Matt Goodwin, conservative professor of politics at the University of Kent, GB News presenter / political adviser, speaks on why our universities are ‘broken’ and how we can fix them. Leigh Turner, former British Ambassador to Ukraine and Austria / UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations, reflects on his career as a diplomat in, amongst other places: Ukraine; Austria; and Turkey and the chaos of modern politics. Michelle Ogundehin, Head Judge on the BBC’s Interior Design Masters TV series, gives you the steps you need to create a home that heals and makes you happy.

On Saturday 10th: Dr Terri Apter, family dynamics psychologist, writer and Fellow of Newnham College Cambridge, speaks about how to be a good grandparent. Jonathan Fenby, former Editor of The Observer and the South China Morning Post, speaks about the wonder, achievements and cultures of China. Howard Jacobson, Man Booker Prize winner and broadcaster, speaks about his novel ‘What will survive of us’ – a story about love through marriage and middle age.

Jack Cornish, Head of paths at the Ramblers, takes you on a guided walk outside around Lewes and along the river Ouse, explaining its rich history and features.

Ideas that inspire

Craig Brown, Private Eye satirist, journalist and winner of 3 different Press Awards — for best humourist, columnist, and critic — in the same year, turns his eye to Queen Elizabeth II. Monica Macias, childhood resident of North Korea under Kim Il Sung & daughter of the first president of Equatorial Guinea, presents her life story.

Norman Baker, former MP for Lewes, Under-Secretary of State for Transport & Minister for Crime Prevention, speaks about the strange death of Dr Kelly and the invasion of Iraq and Gabriel Gatehouse, BBC journalist, former International Editor of ‘Newsnight’ & presenter of the podcast ‘The Coming Storm', which has had 3 million downloads, presents on conspiracy theories in America and their political impact.

On Sunday 11th: Cathy Scott-Clark, award-winning investigative journalist and Emmy-winning filmmaker, speaks about the life of world’s most extraordinary warlord – Victor Bout. Diana Darke, Islamic Art and Architecture specialist and scholar at Washington DC's Middle East Institute, speaks about the Islamic craftsmen behind Europe’s medieval monuments. Chris Mullin, journalist & a minister in three departments and chairman of the Home Affairs select committee, explains the story and miscarriage of justice behind the conviction of the Birmingham IRA bombing suspects in 1974. David Torrance, constitutional specialist at the House of Commons & biographer of Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon, tells the remarkable story of Britain’s first Labour government.

Paul Cooper, journalist who produces the Fall of Civilizations podcast, which has had 100 million listens since 2019, recounts how a range of societies around the world have risen and then tipped over into collapse. Michael Sheridan, Far East correspondent for the Sunday Times over 20 years, covering the rise of China, explains the life, personality and thinking of the President of the People's Republic of China - Xi Jinping and Dr Julian Baggini, Academic Director of the Royal institute of Philosophy and author/ editor of over 20 books explains his philosophy and history of food.

Finally, we are very likely to sign Aardman in the next few days to give some model-making workshops at the Town Hall and will update the website soon so you will be able to buy tickets. Aardman is the world-famous, four-times Academy Award® winning animation studio. They are the creators of Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, Chicken Run and Morph.

Join one of the workshops for a fun and hands-on Aardman model-making session. You'll be able to get creative with clay and make your very own Aardman character to take home with you. This is open to children and adults though children must be accompanied. The session will be run by an expert model maker, who has worked on some of Aardman's best-loved productions.

Details will be released as soon as they come in but we envisage that there will be 3 sessions on Sunday 11th May between midday and 6pm in which you will be able to make models of: Shaun the Sheep, Gromit, and Feathers respectively.