Motor Neurone Disease charity event in Eastbourne
Motor Neurone Disease is a cruel, wretched illness. My wife Linda passed away just before lockdown from MND.
So as to try and turn a huge negative into a positive, I have a passion for raising funds specifically for MND research every year with a charitable event.
This year I am delighted that Dorit Oliver-Wolff, a Holocaust survivor and freedom fighter, is giving a talk about her life at Eastbourne United Football Club, Channel View Road, on Saturday 4th October at 7-7.30pm in the clubhouse.
I have seen her speak twice and she is truly inspirational. Tickets are just £10 per head and payment is please via my just giving page;
https://www.justgiving.com/page/christopher-westcott-3
Thank you. Chris Westcott