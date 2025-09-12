Motor Neurone Disease charity event in Eastbourne

By Christopher Westcott
Contributor
Published 12th Sep 2025, 16:49 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 17:16 BST
Motor Neurone Disease is a cruel, wretched illness. My wife Linda passed away just before lockdown from MND.

So as to try and turn a huge negative into a positive, I have a passion for raising funds specifically for MND research every year with a charitable event.

This year I am delighted that Dorit Oliver-Wolff, a Holocaust survivor and freedom fighter, is giving a talk about her life at Eastbourne United Football Club, Channel View Road, on Saturday 4th October at 7-7.30pm in the clubhouse.

I have seen her speak twice and she is truly inspirational. Tickets are just £10 per head and payment is please via my just giving page;

https://www.justgiving.com/page/christopher-westcott-3

Thank you. Chris Westcott

