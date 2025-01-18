New Park Centre hosts launch of Madge Turner exhibition celebrating Chichester’s hidden history
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The exhibition, curated by Francesca Tambling founder of Chichester Women’s History Group, tells Madge’s story through newly uncovered newspaper reports, magazine accounts, and her own writings. It reveals her as a brave, principled woman who stood firm in the face of opposition and provides a fresh perspective on Chichester’s past, challenging its traditional image.
Francesca Tambling, Chichester Women’s History Group founder, shared her enthusiasm:
“It has been wonderful to read and hear the feedback we’ve already received about Madge Turner’s story. Her courage and dedication inspire us all, and it’s a privilege to bring her legacy to light. We’re also raising funds to bring a maquette of Madge Turner, created by sculptor Kate Viner, to life, addressing the lack of female representation in Chichester’s public spaces.”
The Chichester Women’s History Group meets monthly at the New Park Centre and is committed to uncovering and celebrating women’s contributions to history. Their initiatives include exhibitions, research, and campaigns to install more blue plaques and statues for local women.
Allison McDonald-Hughes, Centre Manager at New Park Centre, expressed her pride in hosting the exhibition:
“We are delighted that New Park Centre has been chosen to launch this important exhibition. As a community centre at the heart of Chichester, we are committed to supporting local groups and celebrating the rich, diverse history of our city. Madge Turner’s story reminds us of the value of uncovering hidden histories and the importance of representation in public spaces.”
The exhibition will continue its journey to the University of Chichester and Chichester College, where celebrated author Kate Mosse will give talks on “Putting Women Back into History One Statue at a Time.”
About New Park Centre
For nearly 50 years, New Park Centre has been a welcoming and vibrant space in the heart of Chichester. Offering a range of sports, community, and arts facilities, including an auditorium, Olympic-standard Dojo, event halls, meeting rooms, and studios, New Park Centre is a hub for connection, growth, and creativity.