New Park Centre hosts launch of Madge Turner exhibition celebrating Chichester’s hidden history

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New Park Centre, Chichester’s vibrant community space, is proud to announce its role as the launch venue for an inspiring exhibition honouring Madge Turner, a pioneering suffragist and advocate for women’s rights born in Chichester in 1884. Running until mid-February, the exhibition sheds light on Madge’s fearless activism as a member of the Women’s Freedom League and highlights the militant suffrage movement’s activities in Chichester during the early 20th century.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition, curated by Francesca Tambling founder of Chichester Women’s History Group, tells Madge’s story through newly uncovered newspaper reports, magazine accounts, and her own writings. It reveals her as a brave, principled woman who stood firm in the face of opposition and provides a fresh perspective on Chichester’s past, challenging its traditional image.

Francesca Tambling, Chichester Women’s History Group founder, shared her enthusiasm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been wonderful to read and hear the feedback we’ve already received about Madge Turner’s story. Her courage and dedication inspire us all, and it’s a privilege to bring her legacy to light. We’re also raising funds to bring a maquette of Madge Turner, created by sculptor Kate Viner, to life, addressing the lack of female representation in Chichester’s public spaces.”

Vision of the statue of Madge Turner.

The Chichester Women’s History Group meets monthly at the New Park Centre and is committed to uncovering and celebrating women’s contributions to history. Their initiatives include exhibitions, research, and campaigns to install more blue plaques and statues for local women.

Allison McDonald-Hughes, Centre Manager at New Park Centre, expressed her pride in hosting the exhibition:

“We are delighted that New Park Centre has been chosen to launch this important exhibition. As a community centre at the heart of Chichester, we are committed to supporting local groups and celebrating the rich, diverse history of our city. Madge Turner’s story reminds us of the value of uncovering hidden histories and the importance of representation in public spaces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition will continue its journey to the University of Chichester and Chichester College, where celebrated author Kate Mosse will give talks on “Putting Women Back into History One Statue at a Time.”

The vision of the Maquette of Madge Turner, created by sculptor Kate Viner and sponsored by Chichester City Council insitu.

About New Park Centre

For nearly 50 years, New Park Centre has been a welcoming and vibrant space in the heart of Chichester. Offering a range of sports, community, and arts facilities, including an auditorium, Olympic-standard Dojo, event halls, meeting rooms, and studios, New Park Centre is a hub for connection, growth, and creativity.