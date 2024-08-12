New play in aid of League of Friends of Bexhill Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christian Voices, the Musical Drama Group, is set to perform its next play is “Don’t Deceive God”. The play is written by Alan Young, the songs composed by Dave Chamberlin and is directed by Nick Cearns.

The play is based on the bible story of Ananias and Sapphira. They decided to keep some of the money back from the land they sold when they should have given it all to Peter the Disciple to give to the poor.

The group was formed in 2008 and this is their 34th production. So far, they have visited 30 churches and given over 170 performances.

Any donations given at the end of each performance will be given to “The League of Friends of Bexhill Hospital”. So far, the group has raised more than £10,000 for Good Causes and Local Charities.

Christian Voices will be performing “Don’t Deceive God” at:

Christchurch Methodist Church on Saturday, August 31 at 11am.

St Leonards Methodist Church on Sunday, September 1 at 10.15am.

All Saints Church, Sidley on Saturday, September 7 at 3pm.

St Peter’s Community Centre on Sunday, September 8 at 10am.

You can find out more about Christian Voices on Christianvoices.online