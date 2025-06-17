Open invitation to Caer Gwent’s Summer Fair on Saturday 28th June

Residents, families, and visitors are warmly invited to Caer Gwent’s traditional Summer Fayre on Saturday 28th of June. The afternoon of fun and friendship will take place in the beautiful gardens of Guild Care’s luxury residential care home in the heart of Worthing.

The Summer Fayre, from 2pm to 4pm, will feature a variety of stalls and activities, including a raffle, tombola, gift stall, and alcohol hoopla, along with delicious refreshments available throughout the afternoon. Garden games will take place in Caer Gwent’s grounds, subject to the British weather of course!

This year the team at Caer Gwent are encouraging local people of all ages to come along and enjoy the friendly, welcoming atmosphere and join the fun of the fayre. The event also offers the chance to see the home in action and meet some of the people who live and work there.

Clare Feest, Manager at Caer Gwent, said, “We are really looking forward to welcoming the community into Caer Gwent for our summer fayre. It is always one of the highlights of the year, bringing together our lovely residents and their families, along with colleagues and neighbours. We are proud to share what makes life here so special, so everyone is genuinely welcome – drop in and visit our Summer Fayre and try your luck at the stalls!”

Clare and her team are currently finalising plans to ensure this year’s fayre is celebration of summer for all the residents at Caer Gwent and the wider Worthing community.

As part of Guild Care, Caer Gwent offers luxury residential care with 24-hour nursing as standard and a busy, varied programme of wellbeing activities, from arts & crafts to live music and outings.

The Summer Fayre is an opportunity for you to engage with this very special care home. Drop in to experience its warm and welcoming approach on Saturday 28th June, from 2pm to 4pm. Caer Gwent can be found at 1, Downview Road, Worthing BN11 4TA.

For more information, call the customer relationship team at Guild Care on 01903 327327, email [email protected], or visit www.caergwent.org.