Peacehaven Town Council: what's on in the town

Remembrance Sunday 2024

Sunday 10th November 2024

Please join Peacehaven & Telscombe Town Councils and the Royal British Legion, for the Remembrance Day Parade & Service on 10th November.

Peacehaven Town Council

The parade will form up near The Joff, Roderick Avenue, Peacehaven at 10.15am and will move off at 10.30am.

This will be followed by a service of remembrance and wreath laying at Peacehaven & Telscombe War Memorial.

If your organisation would like to be part of the parade and/or lay a wreath, please email [email protected] by the 1st November 2024.

Should you require a wreath, please contact RBL Poppy Appeal Organiser, Steve Redman on 07811 564718

Peacehaven Cinema - Firebrand

Wednesday 20th November 2024

Firebrand (15) tells the story of Katherine Parr, the sixth wife of King Henry VIII, who is named regent while the tyrant battles abroad. When the king returns, increasingly ill and paranoid, Katherine finds herself fighting for her own survival.

The Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven, BN10 8BB

Tickets £7

Curtain up 7:30pm

Tea, Coffee & Ice Cream Available

Tickets available from the Information Office Tel: 01273 585493

Mayor’s Christmas Charity Quiz Night

Saturday 23rd November 2024

Come along to the Mayor of Peacehaven’s Christmas Charity Quiz Night!

The Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven, BN10 8BB

£5pp – Tables of 8 (In aid of Peacehaven Community Supermarket)

Doors open at 6.30pm for 7pm start.

Bring own snacks & drinks

Tickets must be purchased before the event from the Information Office.

For more information, please call 01273 585493

Mayor's Carol Concert

Friday 13th December 2024

Come along to the Mayor of Peacehaven’s Christmas Carol Concert

The Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven, BN10 8BB

£1 (In aid of Peacehaven Community Supermarket)

4pm – 6pm

Tickets available from the Information Office at Community House

For more information, please call 01273 585493

Mayor of Peacehaven’s Jazz Delight

Wednesday 18th December 2024

The Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven, BN10 8BB

£5pp (In aid of Peacehaven Community Supermarket)

2pm – 4pm

Tea & cake included

Tickets available from the Information Office at Community House

For more information, please call 01273 585493

Children's Christmas Party

Friday 20th December 2024

Join us for a fun evening of music, entertainment & presents…

With a special appearance from Father Christmas

The Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven, BN10 8BB

Tickets £6 per child

5pm – 7pm

Tickets available in advance from the Information Office at Community House

For more information, please call 01273 585493