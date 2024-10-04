Peacehaven Town Council: what's on in the town
Remembrance Sunday 2024
Sunday 10th November 2024
Please join Peacehaven & Telscombe Town Councils and the Royal British Legion, for the Remembrance Day Parade & Service on 10th November.
The parade will form up near The Joff, Roderick Avenue, Peacehaven at 10.15am and will move off at 10.30am.
This will be followed by a service of remembrance and wreath laying at Peacehaven & Telscombe War Memorial.
If your organisation would like to be part of the parade and/or lay a wreath, please email [email protected] by the 1st November 2024.
Should you require a wreath, please contact RBL Poppy Appeal Organiser, Steve Redman on 07811 564718
Peacehaven Cinema - Firebrand
Wednesday 20th November 2024
Firebrand (15) tells the story of Katherine Parr, the sixth wife of King Henry VIII, who is named regent while the tyrant battles abroad. When the king returns, increasingly ill and paranoid, Katherine finds herself fighting for her own survival.
The Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven, BN10 8BB
Tickets £7
Curtain up 7:30pm
Tea, Coffee & Ice Cream Available
Tickets available from the Information Office Tel: 01273 585493
Mayor’s Christmas Charity Quiz Night
Saturday 23rd November 2024
Come along to the Mayor of Peacehaven’s Christmas Charity Quiz Night!
The Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven, BN10 8BB
£5pp – Tables of 8 (In aid of Peacehaven Community Supermarket)
Doors open at 6.30pm for 7pm start.
Bring own snacks & drinks
Tickets must be purchased before the event from the Information Office.
For more information, please call 01273 585493
Mayor's Carol Concert
Friday 13th December 2024
Come along to the Mayor of Peacehaven’s Christmas Carol Concert
The Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven, BN10 8BB
£1 (In aid of Peacehaven Community Supermarket)
4pm – 6pm
Tickets available from the Information Office at Community House
For more information, please call 01273 585493
Mayor of Peacehaven’s Jazz Delight
Wednesday 18th December 2024
The Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven, BN10 8BB
£5pp (In aid of Peacehaven Community Supermarket)
2pm – 4pm
Tea & cake included
Tickets available from the Information Office at Community House
For more information, please call 01273 585493
Children's Christmas Party
Friday 20th December 2024
Join us for a fun evening of music, entertainment & presents…
With a special appearance from Father Christmas
The Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven, BN10 8BB
Tickets £6 per child
5pm – 7pm
Tickets available in advance from the Information Office at Community House
For more information, please call 01273 585493
