Pevensey Castle Spring opening
Arrive at 10:45am for walk starting at 11am and 1:15pm for 1:30pm walk. Outdoors footwear and clothing recommended. Advanced reservation can be made on 01323 762604.
Pevensey Castle is open for half term from Saturday 15 to Sunday 23 February from 10am to 4pm. Weekends to the end of March. March onwards to end of October open seven days a week.
Children's trail and adult and children's audio, exhibitions, panoramic views and dungeon to explore.
Guidebook, light refreshments available from shop.
Ticket prices apply, free for English Heritage members.
Pevensey Castle, Castle Lane, BN24 5LE
Tel 01323 762604
Website www.english-heritage.org.uk