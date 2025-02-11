Pevensey Castle Spring opening

2025 Pevensey Castle walks and talks season starts on Tuesday, February 18. Come along and find out more about Pevensey Castle: its origins as a Roman fort and development of the medieval castle.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arrive at 10:45am for walk starting at 11am and 1:15pm for 1:30pm walk. Outdoors footwear and clothing recommended. Advanced reservation can be made on 01323 762604.

Pevensey Castle is open for half term from Saturday 15 to Sunday 23 February from 10am to 4pm. Weekends to the end of March. March onwards to end of October open seven days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children's trail and adult and children's audio, exhibitions, panoramic views and dungeon to explore.

Pevensey Castle: escaping the dungeon

Guidebook, light refreshments available from shop.

Ticket prices apply, free for English Heritage members.

Pevensey Castle, Castle Lane, BN24 5LE

Tel 01323 762604