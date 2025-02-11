Pevensey Castle Spring opening

By Janet Taylor
Contributor
Published 11th Feb 2025, 08:45 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 09:32 BST
2025 Pevensey Castle walks and talks season starts on Tuesday, February 18. Come along and find out more about Pevensey Castle: its origins as a Roman fort and development of the medieval castle.

Arrive at 10:45am for walk starting at 11am and 1:15pm for 1:30pm walk. Outdoors footwear and clothing recommended. Advanced reservation can be made on 01323 762604.

Pevensey Castle is open for half term from Saturday 15 to Sunday 23 February from 10am to 4pm. Weekends to the end of March. March onwards to end of October open seven days a week.

Children's trail and adult and children's audio, exhibitions, panoramic views and dungeon to explore.

Pevensey Castle: escaping the dungeonplaceholder image
Pevensey Castle: escaping the dungeon

Guidebook, light refreshments available from shop.

Ticket prices apply, free for English Heritage members.

Pevensey Castle, Castle Lane, BN24 5LE

Tel 01323 762604

Website www.english-heritage.org.uk

Email [email protected]

