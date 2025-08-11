Polegate Community Foundation hosts coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support
The Polegate Community Foundation is inviting residents, friends, and visitors to come together for a warm and welcoming Coffee Morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support on Friday, September 26. The event will take place from 9am to 12 midday at the Polegate Town Hall Council Chambers.
The morning will be filled with freshly brewed coffee, delicious homemade cakes, and the chance to meet and chat with neighbours—all while supporting a vital cause. Every penny raised will help Macmillan Cancer Support provide essential services, advice, and care to people living with cancer and their families.
“Our Coffee Morning isn’t just about great coffee and cake,” said a spokesperson for the Polegate Community Foundation. “It’s about community spirit, coming together to support those affected by cancer, and making a real difference.”
The event is part of Macmillan’s national Coffee Morning campaign, which has raised millions of pounds over the years for those facing cancer. All are welcome—whether you stay for a quick cuppa or the whole morning.
Event Details:
- Date: Friday, September 26
- Time: 9am – 12 midday
- Venue: Polegate Town Hall, Council Chambers
- Hosted by: Polegate Community Foundation
- Cause: In aid of Macmillan Cancer Support