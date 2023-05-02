Edit Account-Sign Out
Polegate Windmill open for National Mills Day

Polegate Windmill will be open on Sunday May 14 from 11.30am to celebrate National Mills Day.

By John BassettContributor
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:02 BST

We will be welcoming the Long Man Morris Dancers who will be giving a performance at approximately 1.30pm.

All are welcome and refreshments are available.

The Mill is situated at Park Croft BN26 5LB on the border of Polegate and Willingdon.

