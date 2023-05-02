Polegate Windmill open for National Mills Day

We will be welcoming the Long Man Morris Dancers who will be giving a performance at approximately 1.30pm.
All are welcome and refreshments are available.
The Mill is situated at Park Croft BN26 5LB on the border of Polegate and Willingdon.
Polegate Windmill will be open on Sunday May 14 from 11.30am to celebrate National Mills Day.
We will be welcoming the Long Man Morris Dancers who will be giving a performance at approximately 1.30pm.
All are welcome and refreshments are available.
The Mill is situated at Park Croft BN26 5LB on the border of Polegate and Willingdon.