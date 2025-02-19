Preston Manor to re-open for first time in five years

Preston Manor, one of the UK’s most haunted houses, is to reopen this April with a brand new visitor journey that takes visitors on a Downton Abbey-style experience set in 1912, featuring the house's upstairs-downstairs voices.

Once a symbol of early 20th-century luxury, this grand manor tells the stories of its former inhabitants, Ellen and Charles Thomas-Stanford, the wealthiest family in Sussex at that time. It also offers a glimpse into the lives of their large number of servants and their beloved pets.

Beyond its stunning architecture, hidden gardens, magnificent chandeliers, intricate woodwork, and elaborate furnishings, ghostly sightings plague the manor, with tales of ‘The White lady’, mysterious shadows, phantom hands, ghostly children, and even ghostly dogs- reinforcing the building’s status as one of the most haunted houses in Britain.

This will be the Manor's first public opening since before the pandemic. Set in 1912 - the year of the Titanic's sinking and the setting of Downton Abbey’s first episode, Preston Manor presents an intriguing new visitor experience. A captivating audio trail brings the house to life, allowing guests to hear from its historical residents, including Lady Ellen and Maurice Elphick, the devoted butler.

For families, there will be a children’s trail and interactive activities throughout the house, including dressing up and special sound installations.

For the first time, a tearoom will be available within the house, offering visitors the chance to enjoy a traditional Edwardian cream tea. The tearoom will be run by Café Rust, which also operates a café at Hove Museum of Creativity, another Brighton & Hove Museums site.

Special guided tours will be available throughout the season that not only cover the history and ghosts of the house but also offer an exploration into the exquisite walled gardens that back onto Preston Park. As well as unusual planting, visitors can explore an extensive pet cemetery which includes 16 dogs and 4 cats.

Hedley Swain, CEO of Brighton & Hove Museum says: “We're thrilled to reopen Preston Manor after five years, offering visitors a fresh new, immersive experience. The house provides a unique opportunity to journey back in time to the grandeur of early 20th-century aristocratic life, exploring the upstairs-downstairs lives of the eminent Thomas-Stanford family.

“Fans of historical dramas like Downton Abbey will love this engaging journey into the world of the Edwardian upper class. The manor is also steeped in ghostly mystery, with spine-chilling hauntings and tales of eerie sightings and unexplained incidents. It has become an iconic destination for those seeking supernatural thrills.”

The beautifully preserved Edwardian estate is nestled on the outskirts of Brighton – just two miles outside of the Brighton city centre and next to Preston Park train station, and promises an unforgettable experience for history buffs, ghost hunters, period drama, and aristocracy fans. Wander the manor’s halls at your own pace and soak in its grandeur, from hidden gardens to the charming pet cemetery, or join a guided tour.

Perfect for adults and families alike, Preston Manor offers engaging storytelling that will spark curiosity.

Preston Manor, managed by Brighton & Hove Museums, is open to visitors every weekend from 10am to 4pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 5th April to 31st October 2025.

The 6 April will mark 100 years since Charles Thomas Stanford sold the house to Brighton Corporation for £5,000 (6 April 1925).

There will be a special Edwardian Easter celebration at Preston Manor on Saturday 12 April. Activities and live music will run from 10am - 4pm on 12 April to celebrate the Manor being back open.