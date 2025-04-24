Preston Park Community Energy expands to empower more homes with clean and affordable energy in Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton’s first community-scale solar energy project is gaining momentum, expanding to include even more households across the city following an incredible wave of interest from residents.

The Preston Park Community Energy programme, a pioneering initiative driven by local residents and championed by former Green Councillor Elaine Hills in partnership with Brighton and Hove Energy Services Co-operative (BHESCo), has announced a major expansion of its catchment area. The new boundary now includes parts of Hollingdean, Hollingbury, Withdean, and the neighbourhoods surrounding Withdean Park.

“We have expanded the area to include all homes served by the substation managed by UK Power Networks. It just makes sense and gives everyone who lives within that area the opportunity to participate,” said Kayla Ente MBE, founder and CEO of BHESCo.

This expansion means that dozens more households can now take part in the programme, which installs solar panels for free and allows residents to buy cleaner, cheaper energy directly from their rooftops. So far, 79 homes have expressed interest, 33 properties are being actively reviewed for Phase 1 installations, and 14 on-site assessments have already taken place.

Extended Catchment Area for the Preston Park Community Energy Project.

Kayla further added, “We have been overwhelmed with the support from residents for the programme. People are frustrated that their energy bills keep going up, and that the Government is moving so slowly towards its net zero goals. The Preston Park solar power programme provides a solution to both these things at the same time, so we are not surprised that so many residents want to be a part of it.”

The expansion follows strong interest from residents living just beyond the original boundary. A new catchment map is now available online, and locals are encouraged to check if their street qualifies.

Elaine Hills, who has been a visible force behind the project, added, “As a huge believer in community solar, I’m over the moon that the scheme’s radius has expanded, the bigger, the better! It’s great that many of the people outside the initial target area who contacted me, asking if they could join, now can.”

“UK energy costs are among the highest globally, with bills rising again due to the price cap increase. This scheme lets us avoid these hikes and power our homes more efficiently. I'm excited to be among the first to receive a Power Purchase Agreement, and I'm sure more people will join as the work progresses.”

Preston Park Community Energy Supporters

A community meeting early next month will introduce the initial Power Purchase Agreements (PPA), based on survey results gathered so far. The project will continue to expand in phases, reviewing new enquiries from residents on a rolling basis.

The initiative offers a new model for clean energy ownership, placing communities at the centre of the energy transition and keeping benefits local.

To learn more about the project and its roadmap, check your eligibility, and explore the updated catchment map, visit PPCE. You can also read the FAQs for answers to common questions about community energy, the PPA, the process of the programme.