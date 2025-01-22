Road tripping: Goodwood Revival to celebrate 75 years of Volkswagen Split Screen in opening parade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

• Goodwood Revival’s track opening parade to host the most varied collection of Volkswagen Type 2 Split Screens in the world. • Goodwood Revival takes place Friday 12 September – Sunday 14 September. • Early bird tickets are available now at goodwood.com.

Every year, the Goodwood Revival’s track opening parade brings together an eclectic mix of vehicles which converge on the historic circuit at the start of each day to kick start proceedings. From the event’s largest motorcycle parade in 2023, to the brigade of beach buggies last year, it’s now the turn of the Volkswagen Type 2 Split Screen.

The 2025 Goodwood Revival’s congregation of campers is set to be the most varied collection of Volkswagen Type 2 Split Screens to be brought together. Over the years, the model has enjoyed huge popularity and been adapted for a wide range of uses including ambulances, fire engines, transporters and even ice cream vans. Visitors to the Revival are certainly in for a treat as vans of all varieties in a rainbow of colours take to the track each morning.

Introduced by Volkswagen in 1950, the Type 2 Split Screen was the marque’s second mass-produced light motor vehicle, manufactured in Wolfsburg for nearly twenty years up until 1967. While many remained as commercial vans, the vehicle’s use and image shifted in the 1960s to embrace holidaymaking with models including the Kombi, Microbus, Samba and Camper introduced. Thus, the Volkswagen ‘Splitties’ became a globally-recognised symbol of freedom and adventure, encouraging drivers to embrace the spirit of the open road.

VW Type 2 Split Screens at the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit ahead of the opening track parade at the Goodwood Revival.

75 years on, the VW Type 2 has created countless memories for generations of travellers and the Goodwood Revival’s track opening parade will venerate the vans that have been enjoyed by so many.

The Duke of Richmond CBE DL, founder of the Goodwood Revival said: “The Goodwood Revival has a long history of celebrating significant vehicles – everything from the Mini and Fiat 500, to the Ferrari 250 GTO and Jaguar D-type. This year it is the turn of the ‘Split Screen’ Volkswagen Type 2, which celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2025. The Type 2 is more than just an automotive icon; it is a cultural phenomenon, equally at home in campervan form on a hippie encampment or family holiday camp, as a delivery van, or even as a race car transporter. We will be celebrating this variety by bringing together a wonderfully varied collection of VW Type 2s, which will open the track each morning in colourful fashion, and pop up across the Revival site.”

Taking place across the weekend, the track opening parade will join a full schedule of thirteen races which are set to run exclusively on sustainable fuel.

Alongside taking to the track each morning, the classic VW Type 2s will take over the front two rows of the Tax Exempt Classic Car Parking, giving visitors and owners the chance to display their beloved camper in style. Book your space here.

Early bird tickets are available now at goodwood.com