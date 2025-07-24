'Rollback, Rollback!' Asda’s Pr'ice cream van rolls into Brighton with free scoops to celebrate 60 sweet years
This summer, Asda is celebrating its 60th anniversary the best way it knows how - with great value, good vibes, and free ice cream for all.
For one day only, the bold green Asda Pr’Ice Cream Van will pop up on Brighton Promenade on Thursday, July 31, serving scoops of classic vanilla ice cream to the public - completely free.
The one-day pop-up is all about rolling things back – back to simple summer joys, back to great value, and back to the kind of treats that don’t cost the earth.
To claim a scoop, visitors just need to pick up a 60p celebratory coupon from a friendly Asda team member on the promenade - a fun nod to 60 years of value - and swap it for a delicious cone at the van. No catch, no spend required - just a way for Asda to say thank you.
It’s all part of the supermarket’s year-long celebrations to mark its landmark 60th birthday. From Kids Eat for 60p at Asda Cafés to exclusive Asda Rewards giveaways, golden ticket fuel giveaways and even a limited-edition birthday beer, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
And for those who can’t make it to the seafront? You won’t miss out. From 1st to 3rd August, Asda is rolling back the price of Asda Vanilla Soft Scoop Ice Cream from £1.76 to 60p in stores nationwide, so everyone can raise a scoop to 60 years of low prices.
Because some things – like good value and vanilla scoops – never go out of style.