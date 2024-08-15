Safe and sustainable vaping during Horsham Fake Festival 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the sold-out Horsham Fake Festival bursts into action on August 17, Evapo, a leader in the smoking cessation industry since 2014, remains dedicated to preventing the illegal sale of vaping products to underage customers and emphasises selling only legitimate, safe vapes.

The store offers recycling points for used vapes, promoting responsible disposal. As residents and visitors enjoy the festivities, it's crucial to purchase vaping products from reliable sources and utilise proper recycling options for disposables.

The Horsham store is located at 31 West Street, next to Poundland, and offers a wide range of vaping products, including e-cigarettes, e-liquids, and accessories.

The sale of illicit and potentially dangerous vaping products is a growing concern across the country, with recent inspections in Horsham leading to the recovery of illegal vaping products and counterfeit cigarettes from local retailers. Authorities have discovered that these items are sold without adhering to regulations and sold to underage customers, raising significant health concerns.

Evapo Horsham.

An observed rise in youth vaping has been directly linked to the increase in illegal disposable vape sales at inappropriate venues. These sellers often lack the knowledge to advise customers properly and frequently neglect age verification, making it easier for minors to buy products meant for adults.

“I think we have to recognise that the majority of the vaping industry is very responsible and is passionate about helping adult smokers to make the switch to a less harmful alternative,” says Andrej Kuttruf, CEO of Evapo.

“Unfortunately, it is the minority that is willingly flouting the law and selling to children, discrediting the rest of the industry and undermining the benefits that e-cigarettes can have as a stop-smoking tool, and that is really what needs to be tackled. We believe that the solution is to focus on enforcement.”

Unlike these shops, Evapo is an approved supplier to the NHS, Stop Smoking Clinics, Mental Health Trusts and Hospitals, and the Swap to Stop Scheme. In a recent survey conducted by Evapo, over 75% of their customers reported that they were able to quit smoking thanks to switching to vaping products.

Evapo implements robust age verification procedures to ensure that their products are sold exclusively to individuals over 18. Additionally, they are "Buy with Confidence" trading standards approved and conduct mystery shopping at their stores to guarantee compliance with age verification standards.

Horsham residents visiting the store can expect personalised support from Evapo's expert advisors, all trained as NCSCT Stop Smoking Advisors, to help find the best products to meet their needs.

As you dance the night away at the Horsham Fake Festival, remember to to bring your used disposable vapes for recycling to help protect the environment!

For more information, please visit:https://evapo.co.uk/vape-shops/horsham-west-st