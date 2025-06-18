Sara Pascoe makes welcome return to The Hawth Crawley with brand new stand up show

Comedian, author and host of BBC One’s The Great British Sewing Bee, Sara Pascoe is coming to The Hawth Crawley with her new stand-up show, I Am A Strange Gloop on Thursday 31 July.

Through her trademark confessional comedy, Sara contemplates a new era. Gone are the days of self-exploration via sexual safari; instead, this middle-aged new mum must work out who she is while watching Peppa Pig, with squashed banana down her jumper and sweet potato in her hair.

Sara Pascoe said: “I have grown to depend on touring, not only because of my deep love of performing stand-up, but also to avoid the difficult bedtimes of my unruly children”. Sara has earned critical acclaim for her stand-up, writing, broadcasting and podcasting. As a TV regular, Sara has appeared on the likes of Taskmaster (C4), Live At The Apollo (BBC Two), QI (BBC Two), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), Mock The Week (BBC Two) and more. Sara has also recently been announced as part of Prime Video’s Last One Laughing UK, which will air in 2025. Sara is the co-host, alongside comedian and long-time friend Cariad Lloyd of Sara and Cariad’s Weirdos Book Club (Plosive Podcasts) - an audiobook club for people who don’t like wine, or nibbles, or being around other people.

As an author, Sara released her first novel, Weirdo in 2023, following Sunday Times Best Selling non-fiction book Sex, Power, Money. Sara’s breakout book Animal, which combined autobiography with evolutionary history, was developed into the full BBC sitcom Out of Her Mind.

Tickets priced £30 (discounts: £26) are available from hawth.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).