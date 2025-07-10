Selsey’s Hidden Garden at its best for NGS on 20 July

The Hidden Garden is once again opening for the National Garden Scheme on Sunday 20 July from 10am to 4pm in Selsey PO20 9EH.

This amazing community gardening project encourages local people to become involved with growing fruit, vegetables, herbs and flowers as well as providing spaces for wildlife to thrive. The garden is open to people of all ages and abilities, organised by the Selsey Community Forum but looked after by a dedicated group of local volunteers.

We share our space with Selsey Men in Sheds who make innovative wooden garden items and the charity Youth Dream who provide educational and support services to young people in our area. If you visit our garden, you will find lots of innovative ideas and ways to grow fresh organic vegetables, fruit and herbs along with a variety of wildlife habitats and ways to increase biodiversity in gardens of all sizes.

Come and experience a quiet stroll around our Hidden Garden bursting with a variety of vegetables grown in raised beds, stunning blooms in our central flower beds and long border, and tomatoes, cucumbers, chillies and aubergines grown in our two greenhouses.

Dahlias, sunflowers, beetroot and sweetcorn grow well in raised beds

Relax and enjoy some refreshments including homemade cakes.

Date: Sunday 20 July

Opening times: 10:00 - 16:00

Accessibility: Partial wheelchair access over grass paths.

Nasturtiums bloom at the end of raised vegetable beds

Dogs: Welcome

For sale: Fruit bushes, plants and herbs

Free Parking: In front of Selsey Academy

Cost: Adults £5, children free

The Hidden Garden, School Lane (behind Selsey Library), Selsey, Chichester, West Sussex, PO20 9EH

https://www.facebook.com/hiddengardenselsey